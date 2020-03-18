The Music Journey of Ok.john

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adegoke Bakare

Many people get into music for one reason or another, while others just find themselves in the art. But for Ogaziri John Okereke, popularly known as Ok.john, he was born with music, born for music and also born to do it.

Ok.john, a coordinator of 24/7 global prayer network is a pastor, a gospel musician and a motivational speaker.

Born in Okigwe Local Government area of Imo state some decades ago, Ok.john is a man that has so much passion for the people around him and has great love for his land.

Presently based in Canada, he is not new to the music industry. In fact, he is an OG when it comes to music.

He did his first music demo in the days of music demos when the rain maker, Majek Fashek was in charge of demo at the defunct Tabansi records in the 1980s.

Ok.john also took his demo to Tony Okoroji, who was a producer at defunct EMI records as well as to Chris Ajilo, who was the producer at defunct Polygram records. They all listened to the demo and commended his good artistry but none could have him signed on to their label due to one reason or another.

But this did not deter him, as he kept pushing and believing in his dream. From that point on, the rest has been history.

Ok.john has recorded many inspirational and soul lifting songs from his base in Canada, where a lot of fans have continued to commend his efforts in propagating the gospel through music.

He currently has two lovely singles; “America is not Paradise & Prayer works for me”, which are currently available on major online music sites as well as YouTube.

Ok.john was a practical pastor in Nigeria before he relocated to Canada, where he has continued to touch lives through music and preaching the gospel.

Although he has been silent on the home front for some time now, Ok.john says he is now ready to reconnect with his fans and music lovers back home.

He is presently working on brand new songs, while shooting the videos of the present two singles. He also plans to begin massive promo of his songs back home in Nigeria. These are all in a bid to try to seriously reconnect with his fans that have surely missed him all these times he has been away in foreign lands.

According to his management, a third single as well as videos to all the songs, both old and new are currently being finalised in world class recording and editing studios based in Canada and will all be ready for official release on or before the end of March with an assurance that all the songs will surely satisfy the yearnings of his fans both at home and in the diaspora.

Ok.john is for sure another wise musician from the East. Friends and fans can connect with him on Facebook and social media @Ok John

Vanguard

