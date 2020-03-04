Kindly Share This Story:

Almost 1.5 billion euros were spent by LaLiga Santander clubs last summer, with 60 percent of that coming from the big three (Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid).

Big-name players arrived, especially at those three clubs, but the majority of them haven’t lived up to expectations this season. The most expensive signing of last summer was Joao Felix after Atletico spent 127 million euros to bring him over from Benfica.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a promising start to life in Spain, but as the weeks have gone by and injuries have struck, his impact has diminished. He’s scored just three goals and made one assist in 19 games.

Antoine Griezmann was the second biggest signing, with Barcelona paying his full 120m euro release clause. Although his numbers are good, the Frenchman hasn’t been particularly consistent and hasn’t stepped up to the plate in Luis Suarez’s recent absence.

Eden Hazard’s 100m euro move from Chelsea to Real Madrid hasn’t gone to plan either so far. Injuries have ravaged his campaign and prevented him from performing at his best, while his season could be over already.

Frenkie de Jong was another player that arrived with a lot of excitement when he put pen to paper at the Camp Nou. The 75m euros Barcelona spent on the midfielder don’t seem to have been worth it so far and more is excepted of him.

As for the 60m euros, Los Blancos paid Eintracht Frankfurt for Luka Jovic, which doesn’t look like a good investment at all. The Serbian striker has rarely featured under Zinedine Zidane this season and has fallen down the pecking order as the season has gone on.

The same has happened with Eder MIlitao, who hasn’t been able to even come close to dislodging Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane at the back after his 50m euro move from Porto, although both Jovic and Militao are still young.

Ferland Mendy might be one of the few expensive purchases to be a big hit at their new club, with the 24-year-old often starting ahead of Marcelo at left-back following his 48m euro move from Lyon.

Rodrygo has also made a good first impression and has contributed goals and assists for Real Madrid this season, especially in the early parts of the campaign. His 45m euro move from Santos could prove to be a bargain.

The top 10 transfers from last summer are completed by two Valencia players. Jasper Cillessen, who joined from Barcelona for 35m euros, has struggled with injuries and Los Che are still waiting to see the best of him.

As for Maxi Gomez, who signed for 34.5m euros from Celta Vigo, more had been expected of him too. Looking at January signings, the likes of Raul de Tomas, Youssef En-Nesyri and Paco Alcacer have proven that there is quality in the January transfer market, having all made major impacts on their respective new sides since joining halfway through the season.

Marca

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: