The birth of my company wasn’t planned ― CEO of Adesuwa Motors Intl.

The Chief Executive Officer of Adesuwa Motors Intl, the No1 car broker in Africa, Miss Adesuwa Renee Ogiozee has said that the birth of her company was not planned.

According to the young CEO, the establishment of the company was an idea that came from a common error where national car was stolen while she lived in Dallas Texas and was later found.

Adesuwa Renee Ogiozee who disclosed this on Saturday is a graduate with a diploma in accounting from Delta State University Abraka.

Her father brought her and her family members to America where she also bagged a degree in theology from Christ for the National institute Dalla, Texas.

Adesuwa is presently in school studying medical administration.

This award-winning CEO Miss Adesuwa Renee Ogiozee whom hails from Edo state Nigeria is from a family of 6 which she happened to be the born of her parents who are both preachers whom also support charity and those in need and advocates for peace within the youths to stay off of crime, till date she has been able to bag several awards like Nigerian women achievers award,

Business entrepreneur of the year 2018, Ladies in business achiever of the year award, Heritage Awards Business executive of the year 2019, Heritage awards Africa and a whole other to mention came to America in 2015, she also happened to be the front page cover in ladies in business worldwide December edition.

This brand Adesuwa auto has made over 3000 car sales across Africa where top musicians and celebrities, with the likes of Mc Galaxy, omoniibirin, Dr dolor, to name a few have patronized her.

Forward to 2019 Adesuwa auto birthed an automobile parts company named 5 Star Auto Parts which has her and her elder sister Mrs. Tracy tolota as the founders.

With several years of experience in the business, the company has made several car shipments, clearing, car parts businesses and are very accountable. an analysis of several companies’ investments in 2017 suggested that Adesuwa Motors was one of the most active investors in the car broker business.

While many companies, division, and individuals are in the car broker business in Africa, ADESUWA MOTORs remain the umbrella of car broker business in Africa. The CEO Miss Adesuwa Renee Ogiozee whose official handle on Instagram is (@RENEE5STAR) is presently based in the Missouri United States Of America is also an American Citizen.

Adesuwa Renee ogiziee is very much involved in charity across Africa, speaking against crime and is one of the most reliable firms in Africa.

