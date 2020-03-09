Ten amazing women Inspiring others to dream

Kindly Share This Story:

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Toun Okewale Sonaiya, Media Entrepreneur

Toun Okewale Sonaiya is the Co-Founder/CEO of West Africa’s first women-centered radio, WFM 91.7.

Her annual Voice of Women Conference & Awards which began three years ago complements her radio’s effort at amplifying the voices of women.

WFM 91.7 which was founded in 2015 is already fast becoming one of Nigeria’s most-listened-to radio stations.

Aside from projecting a non-bias image of women, the radio is helping more women fulfill their dreams of being actively involved in radio management, production, and presentation.

Udo Maryanne Okonjo, Real Estate

Udo Maryanne Okonjo is the superwoman redefining luxury real estate in Nigeria and across West Africa.

Currently, the Chief Executive Officer/Vice Chairman of Fine and Country West Africa, the international lawyer ranks as one of the most successful business and personal brands in West Africa.

The finesse and style with she churns out world-class edifices while still committing daily to mentoring and motivating others via the social media space, books, and speaking engagements, has earned Okonjo the admiration and love of millions of people around the world.

Amy Jadesimi, Technology

As CEO of Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base, LADOL, Amy Jadesimi is overseeing the growth of West Africa’s largest logistics and engineering facility operating in a free trade zone.

LADOL is utilizing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, expanding service to sectors outside the oil industry and creating tens of thousands of jobs.

Among her many accolades, Jadesimi was named Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

Nkem Begho-Uwaje, Information Technology

Nkem Begho-Uwaje is Founder and Managing Director of Future Software Resources Limited, an IT solutions provider focused on online solutions, e-learning and IT security.

Aside from being one of the few Nigerian women in the industry, Begho is respected and recognised as one of the few leaders and trendsetters in the IT sector.

In her kitty are countless numbers of awards and recognitions. Begho loves mentoring and empowering young people and less privileged children.

Tara Fela-Durotoye, Beauty Entrepreneur

A beauty and makeup entrepreneur, Tara Durotoye is a great force to reckon with in the Nigerian beauty industry.

The Founder of House of Tara Cosmetics, she has empowered and inspired millions of men and women to own beauty businesses across Africa.

Her beauty institute takes pride in being the first in the country. She was last week counted among Forbes Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Africa.

Sola David-Borha, Finance

The Chief Executive, Africa Regions, at Standard Bank Group, a former CEO of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Sola David-Borha is one of the most powerful women in the Nigerian finance industry who inspire other women to dream and achieve.

David-Borha oversees Standard Bank in 19 countries across the African continent, including East, West, Central and Southern Africa.

David-Borha is an embodiment of feminine grit and determination, manifested in creativity and hard work that has seen her to the top of her career.

Law, Funke Adekoya

With over 45 years of experience in litigation and arbitration, hardly can Funke Adekoya’s name be omitted from any list of most successful female lawyers in Nigeria.

She is Founding Partner at AÉLEX and heads the Dispute Resolution Practice Group of the firm which is one of the most influential law firms in Nigeria.

Adekoya who became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, in 2001, has served as an expert witness on Nigerian law issues before the courts of England, the United States, and Turkey.

Ukinebo Dare, Governance

Ukinebo Dare is redefining what it means to be in public service. Senior Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Skills Development and Head, Edo Jobs, is the enigma currently changing the narratives for young people in Edo State.

The 34-year-old has, in barely three years of her appointment, catalysed business and industrial activities, thereby providing hundreds of job opportunities.

Aside from several other local and international awards and recognitions, Dare was last year counted among 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians.

Ola Orekunrin, Healthcare

A medical doctor, helicopter pilot and healthcare entrepreneur, Dr. Ola Orekunrin is the brain behind the Flying Doctors Nigeria, the nation’s leading air ambulance company. Flying Doctors Nigeria is West Africa’s first air ambulance service.

Orekunrin is dedicated to bringing trauma care to the most remote parts of Western Africa and she has done just that since the establishment of the Flying Doctors Nigeria.

The company was founded as a result of her late sister’s experience and eventual death.

Margaret Nkem Onyema-Orakwusi, Maritime

Aside from being a successful legal practitioner, Margaret Nkem Onyema-Orakwusi is an entrepreneur with a strong presence and influence in the maritime sector of the Nigerian economy.

She is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the MORBOD Group which engages in deep-sea shrimping and fish trawling (with her vessels), fish exportation, importation and seafood processing, and fish farms.

Orakwusi was the first Female President (and currently a Council member) of the Nigerian Trawler Owners Association – An association of registered industrial fishing companies.

She holds memberships and occupies prime positions in several maritime-related and other organisations and associations.

vanguard

