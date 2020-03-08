Vanguard Logo

Teenager kills father’s friend over attempted rape

Ondo Police, Checkpoint killing

The Lagos State Police Command said on Sunday a 16-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 49-year-old security guard, Babatunde Ishola, to death while trying to rape her.

The Command spokesman, Bala Elkana, who disclosed this in a statement, said the deceased was a friend to the girl’s father.

She claimed that the deceased invited her to his house to assist him in fetching water as he lived in the house alone.

Elkana said: “She has always been helping him with house chores and while she was helping out with the water on Saturday, he attempted to rape her.

“She picked a knife from the room and stabbed him. The suspect was taken to the hospital for medical and forensic examinations.”

He disclosed that homicide detectives from Oke Odo police station visited the crime scene at Ogundele Street, Aboru, where the man’s corpse was found in the pool of his own blood.

The Command spokesman added: “The corpse was evacuated to a hospital for post mortem examination. The suspect was arrested and the knife she used in stabbing the deceased person was recovered.”

Elkana said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, for discreet investigation. (NAN)

 

