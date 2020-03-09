Breaking News
Translate

Teenager docked over alleged membership of secret society

On 1:56 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police arrest suspect who stabbed AEDC official to death in AbujaThe police in Lagos on Monday arraigned a teenager, Olakunle Kasali, who allegedly belonged to an unlawful society.

Kasali, 18, appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court alongside one Stephen Friday, 30, over alleged membership of Eiye and KK confraternities.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count charge.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the  charge.

ALSO READ: Man allegedly defrauds American $10,000

The prosecutor, ASP Gbemileke Agoi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 7 at 7.00 p.m. at Ijede area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

According to the prosecutor, the alleged offences contravene Sections 411, 41 and 42(a) of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr E.O. Ogunkanmi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until April 16 for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!