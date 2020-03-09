Teddy A, gushes over wife, Bambam, new baby

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

It is no longer news that Big Brother Naija power couple, Teddy A and Bam Bam, have welcomed their first issue as dad and mum. And the latest dad in town, Teddy A cannot just keep quiet about it as he is beside himself with joy.

“My Woman, My Everything. Yummy mommy, Mama Zen, My Bem Bem, Athena Baby, Aya Mi . Thank you for giving me such a beautiful baby girl, you deserve something heavy for giving me such a gorgeous human, so help me God.

I can’t even begin to explain, neither can I contain this joy I’m feeling inside right now. I love you scatter,” he writes on his Instagram page.

