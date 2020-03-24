TCN repairs 132/33kV transformer in Sokoto substation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has completed repair work on one of its 60MVA 132/33kV power transformers in its Sokoto Transmission Substation, Sokoto State.

The company in a statement issued Tuesday, by the General Manager, Public Affairs; Mrs. Ndidi Mbah explained that the repair was carried out by TCN in-house engineers.

The transformer, Mba explained further, developed fault on Wednesday, 18th March, 2020, due to frequent circulation of 33kV feeder fault currents within the transformer, oil filtration will commence on Wednesday, 25th March, 2020.

She said “Work is also ongoing on one of the 30MVA 132/33kV power transformers in the substation which was shut down by TCN, to take care of transformer oil degradation and leakage.

“Consequently, TCN has been unable to supply bulk electricity from the transformers to Kaduna Disco for onward distribution to its customers in and around Sokoto State who take supply from the faulty transformers in the Sokoto Substation.

“As soon as the oil filtration is completed, the 60MVA power transformer would be energized. Work is on-going to seal urgently the oil leakage problem on the 30MVA transformer.

“TCN sincerely regret inconveniences caused the government and electricity customers in Sokoto State, and pledged to expedite ongoing works on the transformers, to ensure normal bulk supply is restored to the Sokoto Substation.”

