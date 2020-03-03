TCN engineers save N1.040bn for FG from Ilashe substation project

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The in-house-engineers deployed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, to handle the installation of Ilashe Island transmission substation project in Lagos State have saved N1.040 billion for the Federal Government in the course of the project execution.

Vanguard learnt that the project, a 132kV substation on the island, which was to cost the Company a total sum of N1.2 billion, was built by the TCN engineers at a total costs of N160 million, thereby saving N1.040 billion.

It was gathered further that contractor who supposed to handle the project with the contract sum of N1.2 billion but worried by the outrageous amount, the management of the TCN, headed by the Managing Director, Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed decided to involve the company’s engineers.

Recall that since inception of the present administration under Gur Mohammed in February 2017, the company has engaged the services of its engineers, who were hitherto, laying idle to undertake and completed several jobs for the company.

“In fact, they have done quite a lot and most of the over 68 transformers that have been installed, they did most of them”, said a company source.

Confirming the development, the General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mba, while applauding the competence of the company’s engineers said they have installed and energised over eight transformers since the beginning of this year.

She said “They have installed nine transformers in Kaduna Stake”, adding, “If you look at the rate of transformer installations, we have installed 68 transformers, and they are the ones doing them.

“Since the present administration of Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed came in, February 2017, they have done quite a lot and most of the over 68 transformers that have been installed, they did most of them.

“Just very few were installed by contractors. And they have been involved in a lot engineering works at the substations. Usually, we contract those things to contractors. Now, most of them have been done by our engineers and they have been quite effective.

“Our engineers have of recent undergone a lot of training and they have being trained in specific areas. Some of them have been trained on SCADA, others in communications.

They have being consistent training; some of them are trained by National Power Training Institute of Nigeria, NAPTIN. Not just training but to meet specific training and that has enhanced their capacity and they have been very effective.

She said the cost of transformer installation has dropped drastically including other engineering maintenance of our equipment.

According to her, “For instance, the Ilashe Island transmission substation in Lagos State, the contractor that was supposed to handle the project quoted N1.2 billion as cost of the p project, but when we look at this, it looks outrageous and we involved TCN in house engineers and they completed the entire substation project with about N160 million.”

She added in 2020, the TCN will continue to push our engineers to steadfastly implement TREP and give them massive training to enable the company fix its challenges with limited recourse to third parties.

Vanguard

