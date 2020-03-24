Sylva commends industrial initiatives of governor Emmanuel

Kindly Share This Story:

A former Governor of Bayelsa State and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for turning Akwa Ibom State to an industrial hub for investors.

The Minister who bridged political divides, stated this during a courtesy visit on the Paramount Ruler of Eket, E.C.D. Abia, ahead of the burial of his father-inlaw, Late Elder Okon Tommy Udo of Nung Imo Akpan, Using Inyang, Eket.

The Minister of State who was accompanied by the Amayanabo of Okpoama Kingdom, King Ebitimi Banigo and wife, members of Council of Chiefs of Okpoama Kingdom led by Chief Benson Adigio-Eseni, said Akwa Ibom State is his second home, adding that “with the prevailing peace recorded in the state coupled with infrastructural development since the advent of the Governor Emmanuel’s administration, foreign investors have taken the state as a destination point”.

He thanked the people of Eket for their hospitality since his marriage to their daughter, who he described as a jewel, and described his Father in law as a man of peace who gave him reasons to look unto God for solutions to every challenge of life.

“I want to thank you (the Paramount Ruler of Eket), my in-law for giving me a jewel who has given me a second home in Akwa Ibom State.

“I must commend you for the hospitality we have enjoyed since the knotting of our matrimonial tie, God bless you Sir”, he said

Responding, the Paramount Ruler, Obong E. C. D. Abia, thanked the Minister for the visit and assured him of a peaceful relationship with the Local Government.

Among dignitaries who

welcomed the Minister and his entourage at the Palace of Edidem Abia included Senator Helen Esuene, former Minister

of lands and housing, Chief Nduese Essien, Member Representing Eket in the State House of Assembly, Honourable

David Lawrence, Executive Chairman of Eket,

Frank Archibong, Royal fathers from Eket, the political class of PDP and some APC chieftains, among others

Vanguard

