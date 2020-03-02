Breaking News
Swiss football suspended over coronavirus

The Swiss football league on Monday suspended all Super League and second-division Challenge League matches until March 23 as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“This Monday, at a meeting, all 20 clubs in the Swiss Football League (SFL) … decided to suspend the championships until March 23,” the league said in a statement.

The league referred to a government decision taken on Friday to suspend all events with more than 1,000 participants until March 15.

It said it ruled out the option of playing matches behind closed doors for economic reasons.

Over 20 people have tested positive in Switzerland since a first case emerged less than a week ago and on Sunday authorities announced that two high school classes and their teachers had been quarantined.

Friday’s government decision forced the cancellation of the Geneva International Motor Show and the suspension of the popular Swiss hockey championship.

