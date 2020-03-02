Suspension of Dokubo: OYOM laments FG’s interference in PAP, leadership

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

A pressure group in Akwa Ibom state, under the aegis of Oro Youth Movement, OYOM, has lamented the unnecessary interference of the federal government in the leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

President of the group, Comrade Etifit Nkereuwem stated this yesterday in Uyo while reacting to the suspension of Prof. Charles Dokubo as the Coordinator of the programme by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nkereuwem wondered why the Federal government doesn’t interfere in the affairs of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) as it is doing in the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC).

He, however, warned that any attempt to replace Dokubo with someone that is not from any of the six states of the Niger Delta region would be unacceptable.

His words, ” For us the suspension of Prof Dokubo as the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, is not a welcome development. The consistent change in leadership does not allow the programme to take its course.

“We are not happy about the unnecessary interference of the federal government in the affairs of all these programmes targeted at promoting development and security in the region including the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“Why are they not interfering in the affairs of the North East Development, (NEDC)? The Nigeria federation presently has been unfair to the Niger Delta region.

“And we will not accept anybody from the north to replace Prof Dokubo. That will be totally unacceptable because no Southerner is a member of NEDC”

