A table-topping club’s chairman has called for his league to play on through the coronavirus pandemic, insisting a shutdown would lead to a spike in DIVORCES.

Turkey’s Super Lig has bucked the trend of competitions worldwide by continuing despite the rapid spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

Trabzonspor currently heads the table on goal difference from Istanbul Basaksehir. The teams drew 1-1 on Sunday.

Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel left the Black Sea club by mutual consent on Tuesday, voicing his dismay that they are continuing to play matches despite the new health risks.

But Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has claimed suspending football in Turkey would lead to widespread marital breakdowns.

“If they suspend the league for a long time, in a month from now there won’t be enough judges to rule on all the divorce cases.

“We are the leaders right now. Trabzonspor should be declared champions.” The Turkish FA has ordered matches to be played behind closed doors until April.

However many in the Middle Eastern nation believe they should have fallen into line with most other countries.

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim fumed: “All the world’s major leagues have come to a stop. Our lives are at risk – players, coaches and fans.”

At least 98 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Turkey, with one death reported so far in the country of 83 million people.

Vanguard News

