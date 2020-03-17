Supreme Court reserves ruling on APC’s motion to set-aside Zamfara judgment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—-The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, heard and reserved its ruling on an application seeking to set-aside its judgement that sacked all candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, that won various positions in Zamfara State in the 2019 general elections.

The application is challenging the legality of the consequential order of the Supreme Court that allowed candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who polled the second highest number of valid votes, to be declared winners of all the elective positions in Zamfara.

The Applicants who are members of a faction of the APC, led by a former governor of the state, Aldulaziz Yari, through their lawyer, Chief Robert Clarke, SAN, argued that the Supreme Court, acted without jurisdiction in a pre-election matter when it voided all the lawful votes that accrued to a political party.

They argued that the appropriate order the Supreme Court ought to have made was to order a fresh election in Zamfara State.

According to them, the apex court, by its decision, usurped the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and “wasted” lawful votes that belonged to the APC.

“The consequential order denied the party in action the right of the lawful votes that accrued to them and awarded benefits to parties that were not part of the appeal.

“That the Consequential Orders made by this Honourable Court in the appeal has made non-parties to the Appeal to unjustifiably benefit from the outcome of the Appeal contrary to age-long decided authorities by this same court. Hence, asking this non-parties to reap from where they never sow.

“That the teeming electorates in Zamfara State have been unfairly and unjustifiably denied or deprived of their natural or ordinary outcome of the votes cast by them”, Clarke argued, insisting that the judgement, if not vacated, would set a bad judicial precedent for the country.

However, another faction of the APC in the state led by Senator Kabiru Marafa, urged the apex court to dismiss the application marked SC/377/19 for being incompetent.

In a preliminary objection they filed through their lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, the Marafa-led group, argued that the Supreme Court had become functus officio in the matter.

Ozekhome attached as Exhibit A, a similar application the Applicants brought before the Supreme Court in 2019.

He said the apex court struck out the application on July 22, 2019, for being in contravention of Order 8 Rule 16 of the Supreme Court Rules.

Besides, Ozekhome contended that in view of section 285(12) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the matter, being a pre-election issue that ought to be decided within 60 days from the day the initial notice of appeal was filed, had become status barred.

He said the instant application which was filed about 10 months after the Supreme Court gave its final judgement on the Zamfara matter, amounted to gross abuse of the judicial process.

He drew attention of the Court to its recent judgments in Bayelsa and Imo states, wherein, it stressed that it lacked the jurisdiction to review its final judgement.

On its part, INEC, said it would abide by the decision of the apex court on the matter.

After it had listened to all the parties, a five-man panel of Justices of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, reserved ruling on the application.

The CJN said the ruling date would be communicated to the parties, though he cautioned counsel to the Applicants, Chief Clarke, for saying that the apex court placed itself in “a dilemma” with its decision in Zamfara.

He said all legal authorities and submissions of the parties would be considered and each member of the panel allowed to take his decision.

“It is this same counsel that was in a dilemma and not this court. Make your submissions, allow us to go and sit down. The five of us will rub minds and decide on it.

“If one of us feels that it was what Chief Clarke is saying that is correct, we will still allow it. So there is no dilemma. Make your submissions and allow us to decide, please.

“We will take a look at The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, soberly, and then come back with our decision”, the CJN added.

Remarkably, one of the Justices of the apex court that gave a dissenting Judgement in the Imo state governorship dispute, Justice Centus Nweze, is a member of the instant panel.

