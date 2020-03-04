Supreme Court Judgement: Governors’ Mandate urge Imolites to support Uzodinma

Kindly Share This Story:

Governors’ Mandate Network (GMN), a Media Group which offers governance support and advocacy to governors of the 36 governors of the federation has congratulated the governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma over his latest victory at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme had in a ruling moments ago revalidated the victory of Uzodinma in a case instituted by his challenger, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha for the review of its earlier judgement which gave victory to him as the duly elected governor of Imo state.

READ ALSO: AMATO calls for suspension of activities at Ijora trucks terminal

In a release signed by its Chairman, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, the GMN asked the good people of Imo to rally round the governor for the development of the state now that the Supreme Court has finalised the legal tussle.

He further urged stakeholders in the state to see the emergence of Governor Uzodinma as the ultimate will of God for the state while praying that his time will herald massive development and prosperity for the state.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: