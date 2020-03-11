‘Supreme Court can’t reverse self on Zamfara, APC imbroglio’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Innocent Anaba

As the Supreme Court gets set to hear the application for a review of its judgement, which invalidated the election of All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship, national and state assembly candidates in Zamfara State, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Justice, PAPS, has said the apex court cannot reverse its decision on Zamfara APC.

The non-governmental organisation said it was a self-inflicted injury caused by the party’s inability to conduct a valid primary.

The group pointed out that Zamfara APC’s case falls short of the provisions within which the apex court can reverse itself, noting that the Supreme Court in the cases of Bayelsa APC and Zamfara APC made accurate findings as the blame lies with the party.

In a statement in Abuja by its Executive Director, Dr. Sanni Shinkafi, the group said: “The electoral jurisprudence is settled for decades that for there to be a valid ticket, both the candidate and his deputy governorship candidate sponsored by a political party must be qualified in all ramifications.

“Once there is an affliction on one, the candidature of the party collapses in its entirety, rendering the joint ticket to be no ticket at all.

“Two subsections of Section 187 of the 1999 Constitution (as altered), carry neither ambiguity nor vagueness in this regard. Little wonder, therefore, that the votes accrued by the ruling party were discountenanced on the ground that there was no valid nomination as at the time of the election.

“However, in both cases of APC in Zamfara and Bayelsa states, the question here should be; who is actually to be blamed? This could be said to be a self-inflicted injury as the party in both cases failed to either conduct a valid primary or field qualified candidates for the polls.

“Without mincing words, the Supreme Court in both cases, made accurate findings as the blame lies with the party leadership which failed in its duties of providing qualified candidates for the elections.

“But believing the Supreme Court justices are human beings and therefore infallible, and are liable to make mistakes, when can they reverse themselves?

“Where a political party fails in the screening of the candidates and presents an unqualified candidate, the sanction is not only disqualification but also a penalty of N500,000, which the Supreme Court probably forgot to impose on the APC in the Bayelsa case.

“The APC application for the review of the Zamfara State governorship election is frivolous as it is a case of a self-inflicted injury. From the foregoing, the Zamfara State does not fall into cases where the Supreme Court could be called upon to revisit its decision.”

