Supo Ayokunle, Kolade Segun-Okeowo, others ready for World Premiere of ‘The Crucial Matter’

Worried by the level of indiscipline and recklessness in the society and especially in the aspect of decision-making, the Nigerian Baptist Drama Association (NIBDRA) is set to premiere a new gospel movie, THE CRUCIAL MATTER, which would address the menace ravaging our society and proffer solutions.

The film THE CRUCIAL MATTER as written and directed by Gbenga Awoyemi addresses the issue of discipline and self-control in decision-making.

Things are currently changing; good movies of international standard are now being produced in Nigeria. A number of such good movies are now in the market and online platforms doing well. This development and excellence in film making is gradually extending to gospel film productions. Gospel filmmakers in Nigeria are now taking the bull by the horn. The Nigerian Baptist Drama Association (NIBDRA); the drama arm of Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) is not taking the back seat in this new wave either.

The world premiere of the latest movie will start with red carpet by 3 pm on Sunday, 8th March 2020 at Molete Baptist Church, Ibadan while the main event starts at 4:00pm. Entrance to the event auditorium is strictly by access card. The colourful event will have in attendance dignitaries from all walks of life both at home and abroad. Gospel Artistes and Ministers from different parts of the country will also grace the occasion. Some of the gospel film star actors to expect on the red carpet at the event are Kolade Segun-Okeowo, Daramola Kayode Babalola, Rotimi Amodu, Yemi and Feyi Adepoju, Sam Odusolu, Evang. Olorunimilo Abraham (the producer of Olopa Okunkun), Bose Anne Olufayo, Adeyinka Aderibigbe and a host of others.

