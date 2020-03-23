Sujimoto holds open house for The GiulianoBySujimoto

Kindly Share This Story:

Recognizing the importance of the strategic alliance to the success of a business, Nigeria’smost innovative luxury real estate company, Sujimoto Construction, held a glamorous open house event for her recently concluded project The GiulianoBySujimoto, and a private briefing of her new project, the LucreziaBySujimoto, located in Africa’s most expensive neighborhood, Banana Island. Despite over 2,000 empty apartments in Ikoyi and Banana Island, Sujimoto sold out its Giuliano project six months before completion.

The exclusive briefing, which was strictly by invitation, had in attendance a carefully selected group of the top Luxury Real Estate Brokers, comprising one percent of the 1% of Wealth and Facility Managers in the country, with the dexterous fingers of Chef Eros, seducing the taste buds of our guests.

The event which was put together to showcase what Sujimoto is capable of doing, and introduce the current luxury project, had in attendance Luxury Tommy Odama, founder of Luxury Villa and other property aficionados, celebrities and well-wishers. Also, in attendance was Nigeria’s queen of Short Let – Mrs. Adeyinka Oloyede, who could not hide her excitement at the quality of finishing, attention to detail and the choice of materials used at the Giuliano. The excitement in her eyes was simply indescribable.

From the private elevator to the master bathroom, the guests were blown away. The seamless home automation that welcomes them as they step into the apartment, the designer kitchen with only premium accessories from top brands such as Kholer and Bosch, the award-winning limited edition sanitary wares from Zaha Hadid that gives the bathroom a life of its own; the mesmerizing interiors and high floor to ceiling that gives the feeling of royalty, every inch of the Giuliano exudes luxury.

Speaking at the event, the MD/CEO of Sujimoto, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele pointed out that “the Giuliano is more than a building, it is a story of resilience. Despite more than 2,000 empty apartments in Ikoyi and Banana Island, the Giuliano was sold out because of the quality, attention to detail and proficient installation of luxury accessories”. Mr. Ogundele was quick to appreciate the effort of the Real Estate Brokers’ community for the efforts they have put into ensuring the Giuliano is sold out.

Speaking about the new project, Sijibomi Ogundele stated that “even though we are just concluding the Lucrezia foundation, almost half of the units are gone because people are beginning to realize the investment value in our projects. A lady who bought the Giuliano off-plan at 320 million Naira, recently sold for 480million naira, giving massive returns of 130 million Naira within the space of just seven months”.

Ogundele also noted, in closing, that this will be the company’s last residential project and as a result, the company is bent on creating a lasting architectural masterpiece with the LucreziaBySujimoto. According to him; “that is why we are making sure from foundation to finishing, the Lucrezia will be the standard for luxury projects, not just in Banana Island but also in the World”.

Lucrezia is going to be the tallest residential building in Banana Island, and the first Nigerian building to be covered in Glass Reinforced Concrete (GRC), with a central Building Management System (BMS). It will come with a Virtual Golf that allows residents to play on over 2,000 golf courses in the world; a private IMAX standard cinema for the residents, first of its kind; 2 Kholer Kitchens with Bosch appliances, Award-winning Porcelanosa sanitary wares by Zaha Hadid and other amazing features.

The exited and fascinated guests were treated to an evening of champagne, expensive wines, and classy finger food, offering them a taste of the Sujimoto hospitality.

VANGUARD

