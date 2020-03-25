Breaking News
Translate

Sudanese Defence Minister dies in Juba

On 2:10 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Sudan, Defence Minister

Sudanese Defence Minister died of a heart attack in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

General Jamal al-Din Omar was suffering from chronic illnesses, the Sudanese army spokesman said.

He became head of the Defense Ministry after the fall of President Omar al-Bashir.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Imo police shun unnecessary arrests, enforce social distancing

Before becoming minister, he headed the Transitional Council’s Security and Defence Committee, a position to which he was appointed by its president, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, in May.

ALSO READ: Total lockdown: Wike shuts all Rivers air, land, sea borders indefinitely against Covid-19

As head of the Defence ministry, General al-Din Omar was a key figure in the ongoing peace negotiations between the Sudanese Transitional Government and the armed factions that took part in the unrest in Darfur.

On Monday, the minister expressed confidence that an agreement with the rebel forces would soon be signed to establish a national army.

Africa News

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!