Students gather at Smoking Hills for 5th Nigerian varsities golf tourney

Golf players from 18 universities will participate in the fifth edition of the Nigerian University Golf Tournament at the Smoking Hills Golf Resort, Ilara-Mokin in Ondo State.

According to the Manager of the host course, Bayo Aderinto, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, the event will hold from March 13 to March 15.

He said hosting the competition was one of the ways the course management was contributing to the development of golf in the country.

His words: “Most of the golf development programmes are focused on kids and club members, which clearly shuts out teenagers ands young adults, especially in tertiary institutions.

“This is what we are out to encourage and develop.”

He said the event complements the development agenda of Nigeria Golf Federation, NGF, and also has a ripple effect on the future of the game in the country.

Aderinto commended the Chairman/Founder of Elizade Group of Companies, Michael Ade-Ojo, for the vision and sponsorship of the event from inception.

He said the tournament would put the world-class golf facility at Ilara-Mokin in the best shape.

The tournament is jointly organised by Elizade University and Smoking Hills Golf Resort for all Nigerian universities.

Aderinto also applauded the consistency of Toyota, Wema Bank and JAC Motors in their support for the competition.

“The guardians and parents of participating players will have the opportunity of basking in the atmosphere of Smoking Hills course, as they will participate as special guests during the 36-hole encounter,” he added.

Aderinto said the competition’s best player would be the event’s overall gross score player, while the net score winner and other ancillary award winners would be rewarded at the event.

