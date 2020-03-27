Stocks in Asia-Pacific mixed after U.S. rallies

Kindly Share This Story:

Asian Shares rose on Friday following robust gains on Wall Street, while Australian stocks were down sharply.

Japanese’s benchmark Nikkei 225 Stock Average gained 724.83 points, or 3.88 per cent, to close at 19,389.43 while the broader Topix index added 60.17 points, or 4.3 per cent, to end at 1,459.49.

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 31.49 points, or 1.87 per cent, to close at 1,717.73 on hopes for stimulus measures abroad.

READ ALSO:

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index finished the day up 0.56 per cent and the Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.26 per cent.

Meanwhile, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 index ended the day down 5.3 per cent after gaining 5.54 per cent on Thursday, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed down 5.08 per cent.

U.S. shares rallied for a third straight day on Thursday in spite a historic jobless report.

The Dow Jones Industrial average surged 6.38 per cent while the S&P 500 rose 6.24 per cent.(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: