Stay at Home: Provide food, water to people in Lockdown to avert a national crisis, Shehu Sani to Buhari 

Kindly Share This Story:

***Urges FG, States to Release of Prisoners to decongest the prison.

***Calls for Suspension of payment of rents, payment of electricity and water bills.

***Calls for Half payment of Tuition fees for all categories of students in public and private schools.

By Henry Umoru

Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate first on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC and later the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP have called on the Federal Government to Provide food and water to the people in Lockdown to avert a national crisis.

According to Senator Shehu Sani, if the lockdown order of the government following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus( COVIC- 19) that is at the moment, ravaging the world must be effective, food and other relief materials must be made available to the people.

Also read:

In a statement he signed yesterday, Senator Sani has also urged the Federal and States Governments to consider the release of Prisoners to decongest the prison, suspension of payment of rents; suspension of payment of electricity and water bills; suspension of payment of loans and mortgage payment and half payment of Tuition fees for all categories of students in public and private schools.

Senator Shehu Sani said, “The stay at home order by the Federal and State Governments can only morally right and effective if palliative measures in form of relief materials are provided to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

“Without providing food and essential items for poor families, the nation will be heading to starvation and social upheavals.

“The stay at home order is an inevitable strategy of containing the spread of the virus but the level of poverty in the country demands that the poor must be assisted and supported to avert open disobedience and revolt against the order, the Government and the system.

“Coronavirus is not just a medical disaster but a social and economic tragedy confronting our nation and humanity as a whole.

“Third world countries should not just copy and paste the same measures taken by developed and industrialized nations without taking cognizance of the inherent deficiencies and vulnerabilities of our countries.

“The FG donations of N10 Billion to Lagos should not be politicized, trivialized or ethnicized. It is for the good of all Nigerians if judiciously utilized. However, the test and operation of the Coronavirus processes should be decentralized to involve other teaching hospitals in all the geo-political zones.

“Coronavirus is a test of our faith, spirit, Wisdom and resilience as a people and as a nation.

“The Coronavirus crisis is an indictment on the failure of our public health system and the consequences of the decades of neglect by our successive Governments.

“The Federal and States Governments should consider the following measures: Release of Prisoners to decongest the prison; Suspension of payment of rents; Suspension of payment of electricity and water bills; Suspension of payment of loans and mortgage payment. Half payment of Tuition fees for all categories of students in public and private schools.”

Kindly Share This Story: