Sports Minister Dare hits overdrive ― 3 states, 5 activities in 3 days

Minister of Sports Mr. Sunday Dare seems to be a man in a hurry to reawaken sports and youth development in Nigeria. Against the tide of past neglect and paucity of funds and negative perception around. He has spent the last six months touching all bases.

Just this week he moved to Asaba, Delta to welcome the torch of Unity, support the finals of the Delta state Youth Games, visit and decorate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as an Olympic supporter and finally got the governor to adopt six athletes for the Olympics 2020.

He also inspected the Stephen Keshi stadium ahead of the AFCON match now postponed. He met with the mother of Ese Brume and one of the young talents discovered at the youth games.

The following day Thursday he drove to Umuawulu/ Mbaukwu in Anambra state to attend the oath-taking of the new batch of youth corpers and join Governor Willie Obiano to commission the new permanent orientation camp in the state.

He was also joined by the governor and DG NYSC to initiate the hand washing and sanitizing process in the camp.

He returned to Asaba the same day for review meetings with some experts in athletics and sports administration ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. On Friday he drove to Benin to inspect the games village and stadium facilities and met with some members of the LOC for the National Sports Festival in Benin City.

He also held a meeting to review the medical preparations for the sports festival especially to review plans for the containment of the spread of the coronavirus. The Edo State deputy governor, Comrade Phillip Shaibu was on hand to assist.

He is In touch with the Health Minister and thanked him for taking the lead In this regard. He also checked the preparations for the Test the track at the Ogbe Stadium organized by AFN.

The energy level has increased around youth and sports development in the last few months. Several states have restored and held their hitherto abandoned annual sports festival and the excitement around the competition at the Edo 2020 Sports Festival is fever high.

Recall that just on Monday this week, Microsoft and AfDB met with the Ministry to finalize the plans for training close to one hundred thousand on Coding for. employment across the country.

The minister has His hands’ full no doubt but has he proven he is up to the task. We can only wish him well.

