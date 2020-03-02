Sports Minister Dare backs Nigeria Police Games to produce new talents

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, is excited to be in Anambra State for the 12th edition of the Nigerian Police Games which began on Saturday and will end on 7 March 2020.

In his address at the opening ceremony, the minister said he was happy to be in the state for the biennial sporting event and expressed optimism that the competition would discover talents as it had done in the past for the country.

“I am pleased to be in Anambra State to witness the biennial games of Nigerian Police,” Dare said.

“It is really a laudable achievement to see the Police, who are charged with the security of lives and property, finding time to organise sporting activities.

“It is quite commendable and I want to urge other sectors to emulate this because it promotes unity, culture, values, and community safety.

“We do hope new talents emerge from the Police Games so that we can have talents who can take over from our sportsmen and women who are aging.”

The Nigerian Police Games has produced top athletes like Atlanta Olympics gold medallist Chioma Ajunwa, who is currently an Assistant Commissioner of Police, former Super Eagles striker Julius Aghahowa, the late Olympic medallist Sunday Bada, as well former heavyweight boxing champion Samuel Peter.

Notable dignitaries in attendance at the opening ceremony included the host Governor, Chief Willie Obiano; Deputy Governor of Ebonyi, Dr. Kelechi Igwe; Commissioner of Police, Garba Baba Umar, and the NFF President’s representative, Chikelue Iloenyosi.

Vanguard News

