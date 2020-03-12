South-West PDP leaders re-strategise to take over APC ruling states

Kindly Share This Story:

… as Bode George, Fayose, others storm Ibadan for meeting

By Adeola Badru

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in the southwest states have unanimously re-strategised to take over the remaining five states being controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC), just as the party harped on unity to achieve the desired results.

This was revealed on Thursday, at an enlarged meeting of the party in Ibadan, the Oyo capital, facilitated by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

The two-hour meeting had in attendance the former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose; a former deputy governor of Lagos State, Sen. Kofo Bucknor Akerele; PDP deputy chairman, southwest, Dr. Eddy Olafeso; a former deputy governor of Osun State and former Minister of State for Defence, Erelu Olusola Obada; a former PDP southwest Vice Chairman, Chief Olabode George, Dr. Saka Balogun, Alhaja Bosede Adedibu and a host of other leaders.

While speaking, Chief Bode George enjoined all members of the party to remain united in order to form a common front to dislodge the ruling APC in the remaining five southwest states.

He noted that if the party is united it could achieve its success, adding that disunity has been the problem confronting the party for many years.

Chief George said: “Like I said, nobody can know your house more than you. I want to urge the governor of Oyo State to ensure the unity of PDP in all the southwest states. Let’s work together to achieve success.”

“Similarly, I want to appeal to all leaders of the party to be faithful in the discharge of their respective duties in order to have the remains states back in the fold of our great party. I did my best when I was there and generations to come will blame us if we decided to play with their future in our decisions.”

In his remark, former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose also toed the path of earlier speaker, urging all members of the party to speak with one voice at all times.

He recalled that when he was the governor, he used all his powers to ensure the party remain united, despite humiliation from the ruling APC at the federal level.

“We have done our part when we’re in government and we have handed the baton to those in government now to use the power within their means to ensure the party succeeds.”

The former governor lauded the Amotekun Corps initiative while urging the respective southwest states to provide the necessary logistics for the personnel for its smooth take off.

Also speaking, the PDP deputy chairman, southwest, Dr. Eddy Olafeso lauded Governor Makinde for laudable steps he has been taken since he became the governor to see to the unity of the party, noting that his emergence brought hope for the party in the southwest.

He pointed out that the governor has been making efforts to strategies the remaining south west states are recovered from the APC, adding that it is a worthy cause that should be supported by the stakeholders in the party.

While responding, the host, Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed that he was fully ready to do anything for the success and unity of the party in the southwest.

He called on leaders of the party to close ranks in order for the party to achieve its success and to remain united, noting that, it was only the panacea to regain the remaining southwest states from the APC.

The governor noted that: “The only message from me is that of unity. Unity and unity for the southwest zone. Why am I harping on unity for unity of the southwest zone? If we go down the Emory lane, you will know that when the southwest is striving, when the southwest his unified, the entire country is unified. So, we need to work extremely hard to unify all the tendencies.”

“I tried to be frontal because I believe we have to play a different brand of politics. I tell people the way I see things. Let us send a very strong signal out that the southwest is ready to lead the charge again,” the governor added.

