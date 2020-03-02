South East, South South CAN unite against insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, from the South East and South-south zone of Nigeria, have condemned the rising spate of insecurity in the country and urged religious leaders to promote reconciliation and peaceful coexistence in the country.

The CAN leaders from the 11 states of the zone, lamented that religion has been distorted and used as a source of conflict to exaggerate differences as well as incite people to hatred and violence, describing the trend as dangerous for the nation.

Speaking at a one-day colloquium in Umuahia, Abia State, with the theme; the sacredness of life, convener of the event, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, urged Christian leaders to rise above sentiments and sensational headlines of the media to focus on peacebuilding.

Onuoha, who is the President of Vision Africa International explained that it is high time religious leaders put up some non-violent resistance to ensure the security of the people, build bridges, strengthen the case against killings, speak out against injustice, monitor human rights and assist victims of violence.

In his words: “The fact that religion has been implicated in conflict and violence in our communities is a desecration of religion itself as the political manipulation of religion is the order of the day. The use of religion as a mask for violence should spur us to play our part in both preventing and resolving faith-based terrorism and radicalism.

“It looks as if our intelligence gathering system is porous, thereby making the Nigerian society vulnerable. We live in a society where you could be kidnapped, robbed or killed just for the sake of it, where churches become smeared with blood and flesh of bombed congregants, where long-standing conflicts and faith-based terrorism continue and new ones are emerging.

“Religious leaders have a great role to play in peacebuilding and stability through the promotion of peaceful coexistence and reconciliation among communities. The relationship between religion, peace, conflict and diplomacy shows that religion plays an important role in conflict resolution.”

Delivering his goodwill message at the event, Chairman CAN, Plateau State, Rev. Yakubu Pam, stated that the solution to security challenges in the country does not lie in the hands of politicians, but church leaders.

The fiery cleric urged Nigerians to pursue peace and forgiveness.

