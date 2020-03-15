South-East deserves presidency in 2023 – Ezeife

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, on Sunday re-echoed the need to zone the presidency to the South-East in 2023.

The former governor made the call when some youths under the aegis of Anambra Youth Diaspora Initiative (AYDI) visited him in Abuja.

Ezeife said electing a president of Igbo extraction in 2023 would go a long way in promoting the country unity.

He expressed hope that good reason would prevail in other regions in the country on why the president should come from the South-East in three years time.

According to him, the quest for Igbo presidency couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time than now when the country needs to be more united.

Ezeife said: “2023 is the final boost; we should beg other regions to give us the presidency because this is the time for Igbo to lift Africa.

“This is the time to take over the leadership of Nigeria and we will use our egalitarianism to lift the country.

“Every Igbo man prays that his son should be greater than him.

“If an Igbo man is elected, it will mean that everybody will develop and we will make Africa proud and become a superpower among nations. That is where we are going.” (NAN)

Vanguard

