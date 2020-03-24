Sokoto Police Command arrest male crossdresser parading as female Prostitute

Kindly Share This Story:

… Seven Robbery Suspects, Gunrunners, others

By Nasiru Suleiman, Sokoto

The Nigeria police in Sokoto have arrested a suspected crossdresser who go about defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspect Muhammadu Aliyu go about in women clothing parading himself as a female prostitute to obtain money from unsuspecting men soliciting services of prostitutes

Parading the suspect alongside other suspects, Deputy Commissioner of Police, CDI, Charles Mozie said” the suspect was seen dressed in women Attires parading himself along Fakon Idi area and when accosted, he claimed to have dressed in such deceptive outfit to deceive men in order to extort money from them.

Also paraded are two suspected gunrunners in possession of illegal firearm arrested at different locations.

The police said, one of the gunrunners was arrested with a locally made firearm, handcuff, police Walkie Talkies, Golf 3 vehicle with Reg. No. APP 714 CC and PCRC Identity Card.

The command also revealed that its men arrested a member of a gang of hoodlums who specialized in burgling vehicles and stealing money from unsuspecting citizens of Sokoto State.

According to the police “the suspect named Martin Amefule of Nsu LGA, Imo state, criminally conspired with Ochidi Bat and Uche (now at Large), trailed the complainant from a bank to Emir Yahaya area Sokoto, broke into his Toyota Camry vehicle Golden color belonging to one Abdulrahman Ibrahim ‘m’ of Bazza area, Sokoto removed the sum of five million naira (N5,000,000.00k) cash, which he withdraws from Zenith bank Kano road Sokoto.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and stated that they were three in number that trailed the complainant, and he was the one who broke the windscreen of the vehicle with Stone and made away with the said amount of money.

Also arrested are five suspected members of a criminal gang specialise in stealing solar batteries in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara axis.

According to the police the suspects were arrested in possession of four Nord URLA Deep Cycle batteries, two cutlasses, the sum of N45,415:00k, 34 GSM phone batteries, toolbox and eight wraps of dried leafs suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The suspects also confessed selling the batteries to one Aminu Mohammed ‘m’ of Kwannawa area Sokoto also arrested. The case is still under investigation.

The police promised to prosecute all the suspects in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

