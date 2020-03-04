Breaking News
Translate

Social Media Week: Poor power generation may hamper 5G roll out, NCC cries out

On 1:35 amIn Technologyby
Kindly Share This Story:
Social Media Week
From-left; Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity, NCC, Engr. Bako Wakil;  Head, Digital Media and Special Publications, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Dr. Omoniyi Ibietan and      and Assistant Director, Spectrum Administration, NCC, Engr. Kenneth Uzoekwe at session on “5G Network deployment socioeconomic benefits and challenges” at the just concluded SMWL 2020 in Lagos recently.  

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

The Nigerian Communications Commission,  at the  just concluded Social Media Week, Lagos, SMWL, cried out that if the power situation in the country does not improve from the level it is now, commercialisation of the fifth generation, 5G networks in Nigeria will be impacted negatively.

The commission said the power infrastructure gaps that currently exist in the country does not encourage that level of technology and prays things improve before telecom operators in Nigeria are ready for massive roll out of the business.

The commission also berated the current state of fibre infrastructure, saying the inadequacy in the country, is another major challenge to massive deployment of 5G.

READ ALSO: Imo APC jubilates as S-Court declines to sack Uzodinma

Speaking on 5G Network Deployment: Social Economic Benefits and Challenges, the Director, Technical Standard and Network Integrity, NCC, Bako Wakil, said 5G is a clear departure from other network generations like 3G and 4G, because it was designed with huge capability and requirements for today and future need.

According to him, “having carried out successful trial in the country, the next is commercialisation, but we have identified the erratic power situation and low fibre infrastructure as major limitations to deployment on a large scale in Nigeria. “While the NCC can comfortably address the fibre infrastructure gap, power generation and distribution is not within our purview, but we are working with the relevant agencies to see what can be done.”

Fielding some questions from the moderator of the session, Dr. Niyi Ibietan, who is also NCC’s  Head of Online and Special Publication, Kenneth Uzoekwe, the Commission’s Assistant Director, Spectrum Administration,      hinted that 5G’s importance and beauty also lies in the availability of spectrum.

VANGUARD

 

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!