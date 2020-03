Kindly Share This Story:

By Timi Olubiyi

WE all woke up to the news of an Italian with the coronavirus in Nigeria on February 28,2020. That news set panic and distortion to our daily activities and since then monitoring data on infections has been so important to the government and public health agencies across the nation.

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) developed in a densely populated manufacturing and transport hub in Wuhan, central China and has since spread to more than 50 other countries and regions. The coronavirus disease can infect both animals and people and can cause a range of respiratory illnesses from the common cold to more dangerous conditions like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, SARS. The big question then begging for answers in the coming days in Nigeria is: Is coronavirus a challenge to business and how worried should I be?

Though it is hard to be pre-emptive on the outcome, especially since it’s a health-related issue but then one thing is sure: coronavirus is a big risk to business. This risk is recognised and visible; it is likely to have significant implications on businesses and the environment and beyond. Therefore, as a business owner, entrepreneur or SME operator you have to be relatively concerned about the development and equally track the progress of the outbreak going forward. This will help in no small measure to come up with ideas to scale through the difficult time the outbreak has presented. The emergence of the coronavirus in Nigeria is a bad indicator for our economic performance. If the spread is not curtailed immediately it might have a negative impact on bilateral cross-border relations, inflow of Foreign Direct Investment, employments, imports and export trades, industrial activity, tourism, air travels, social events, schools and, more than likely, it might disrupt or crash the economic forecasts and revenue estimates of the nation. This arrival might equally impact negatively on many businesses, particularly SMEs given high uncertainty around production and demand if the virus continues to spread.

Therefore, it is important to be proactive and to strategise in your business. Because it is unclear how fast and how far it might spread, the uncertainties surrounding the virus is a huge cause for concern. The impact of the disease in the coming days might also become much larger if the coronavirus spreads without meaningful intervention. Though it is still too early to measure the full financial impact of the disease on the economy, but the early signs don’t look good.

Recall, the major import trading partner of Nigeria is China and China is the second-largest economy in the world. Exports from China to Nigeria was captured as US$1.04 billion during 2018 and was on the increase in 2019, according to the United Nations. Therefore, with the current state of things in China, the percentage of export trade from that country is likely to be affected. The demand for Chinese products coming into the country through exports might suffer declines. Because with millions of workers now in quarantine and many of the manufacturing plants shut down, China is struggling to get its economic activities back on track.

The relative importance of China in the worldwide economic landscape will more than likely cause a domino effect in the value chain across the world.

Therefore, for the global economy this can lead to recession considering that the outbreak of coronavirus has been detected in many developed countries of the world with over 50 countries already battling to curtail the spreadand, with more than 80,000 reported cases. The economic impact of the deadly virus is very high and perhaps with the post-Brexit effect and US-China trade war, 2020 might be a year of market dislocations and difficult a time for many economies, especially on international trades.The COVID-19 is likely to cause huge market and work disruptions in the value chain of these following sectors in aviation, retail businesseseducation, automobile, hi-tech, tourism, entertainment, hospitality, electronics, consumer and luxury goods.

Already big companies like Apple, Hyundai and Kia, among others, have announced strategic plans to cushion the effect of the disease, with most of them reducing their revenue targets. However, stock prices of many blue-chip companies across the globe, especially where high numbers of cases have been reported, are already falling due to the surge in coronavirus cases. More so, stock market performances across the globe have been fluctuating with larger percentage reacting negatively to the impact of the incidence.

Nonetheless, the good news is that the current level of detections in Nigeria is controllable and manageable. The real subject matter for the government and other economic policymakers is to see that the virus is short-lived in Nigeria. This is because in Africa we lack effective surveillance, diagnostic and hospital capacities to identify, isolate and treat patients during such outbreak.

This weak system may increase the possibility of contagion if not well managed and this could have both social and economic consequences. The Federal and state governments, including the public health agencies, have the all-important responsibility of preventing the pandemic from spreading beyond control and also put measures in place to keep this from happening. It is essential to start vigorous awareness campaign and this needs to be accelerated to keep citizenry informed about hygiene, the disease pattern, early signs and what to do if such cases are noticed.

It is widely believed that this situation will only be a temporary disruption, but so far the virus has proven to be difficult to contain and hard to predict. However, businesses can by way of cushioning the effect of the spread of the disease strongly imbibe technology usage to reduce human contacts and adopt effective use of social media marketing, campaign and advertisements for their products and services. SME operators, entrepreneurs, including large firms, should move closer to clients by encouraging delivery services and also design strategic plans to drive sales so that revenue targets for year 2020 will be achievable.

Olubiyi, an investment coach and financial literacy specialist, wrote via drtimiolubiyi@gmail.com

