Skysports names Obaseki 2020 Sports Governor of the Year

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has been named the 2020 Skysports Governor of the Year for the giant stride recorded in sports development in the state and beyond.

Moses Ebahor, Chairman, Organising Committee/Managing Consultant Skysports Media Award 2020, said at a news briefing in Abuja.

Ebahor said that the award would be bestowed on the governor on March 25 at the forthcoming Skysports re-launch in Benin City, Edo.

He explained that the governor was considered for the award because of the total transformation of the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in preparation for the National Sports Festival (NSF) which had now been postponed due to coronavirus scare.

“When you look at what other governors did in 2019, you will agree with me that he is standing tall with the renovation of that massive infrastructure for use in Edo and the nation at large,” he said

He noted that the award earlier planned to coincide with the 20th edition of the NSF would still hold in spite of the postponement of the sports fiesta.

“The event will be one of the best in Nigeria as the Award is to honour personalities in sports administration, Athletes, Coaches and corporate organisations who have contributed to sports development in the state and Nigeria at large.

“Notable personalities to be honoured at the event include Gov. Obaseki, as the sports governor of the Year and Ned Nwoko, President Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, as the sportsman of the year.

“Others are Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sport Development as sports Icon of the Year, while Mr Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo, as Best Deputy Governor on Sports of the Year.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: