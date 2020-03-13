Sijibomi Ogundele, CEO Sujimoto Construction Ltd recently paid a courtesy visit to the engineering department of the Nigerian Army.
See photos below…
READ ALSO: Bill on mismanagement of government fund scales first reading
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Sijibomi Ogundele, CEO Sujimoto Construction Ltd recently paid a courtesy visit to the engineering department of the Nigerian Army.
See photos below…