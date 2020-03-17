Shutdown Nigeria against countries with Coronvarirus – Group tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development, AIED, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to shut down the country against travellers from countries infected with the Coronavirus.

Director of Media and Publicity, AIED, Comrade O’Seun John, in a statement in Abuja, urged the government to take urgent step in initiating the process in order to preserve the wellbeing of Nigerians.

Comrade John, described the refusal of the President to initiate the shutdown protocol as a betrayal of the solemn oath he took to safeguard Nigerians against external and internal forces.

He said, “Today, we find it extremely hard to understand the motive behind the refusal of the President Buhari administration to close the Nigerian borders and shut down our Airports against travellers from coronavirus infected countries in the wake of the global pandemic.

It is unexplainable that a Father will knowingly and wishfully expose his children to the cold hand of death to satisfy an ego of superiority in the fight against the deadly COVID-19.

“Let’s make no mistake, Nigeria is on the brink of an outbreak and like South Korea, who was doing everything right until patient number 31 decided to disobey social distancing order, we can not afford to leave the country to the unseen hands of the divine.

“President Buhari must take action, this is not a plea, he sworn to an oath of allegiance to Nigeria and Nigerians and the safety of Nigerians must come first.

“We are therefore calling on President Buhari to immediately initiate the shutdown protocol and stop putting the lives of Nigerians at risk.

“We are also calling on him to activate a partial nationwide emergency protocol and have companies’ direct staffs to work remotely.

“The current situation calls for a decisive action. It is better to be proactive and stop a looming danger than to send condolence letters.”

