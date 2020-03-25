Shippers’ Council wins World Bank Ease of Doing Business Award

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, has won the prestigious World Bank 2019 Doing Business Ranking Award in recognition of its effort in driving Presidential Enabling Environment Council, PEBEC, overall reform initiatives in the Nigeria port environment.

The award, received by the Council, was in recognition of its contributions to the implement of reform within the Trading Across Border Indicator, TABI, of the World Bank Doing Business initiative which made Nigeria move up 15 places on the World Bank Doing Business Ranking 2020.

The NSC’s reform champion at PEBEC, Adaora Nwonu, also received a special recognition award on the World Bank 2020 Doing Business Index.

The Annual PEBEC Award which took place at the State House conference hall, Abuja, was hosted by the PEBEC chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo, in his address, reiterated the critical place of an enabling business environment in a nation’s ability to grow in a sustainable manner and the prosperity of its people.

He commended the awardees, urging them to keep up the good work and go the extra mile in supporting the actualization of the Federal Government’s reforms towards ensuring a conducive business environment.

In her welcome address, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business/PEBEC Secretary, Dr. Jumoke Odumole, acknowledged the support of ministries, department and agencies and private sector institutions towards the improvement recorded by Nigeria on the World Bank Doing Business ranking and being named among the top ten most improved economies for the second time.

She noted that there was still more work to be done to attain the target of being among the 70 by 2023 on the World Bank Doing Business ranking.

