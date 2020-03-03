Shehu emerges Vice President of IPI Group 

Kindly Share This Story:

Leading digitisation transformation firm, IPI Group, has appointed a seasoned Information Technology practitioner, Mr. Mohammed Sikiru Shehu as its Executive President.

A statement by the firm described him as a Management Consultant and well experienced in teaching, finance, banking, policies and regulatory affairs.

The statement reads:”Mohammed Sikiru Shehu is the Executive Vice President of IPI Group. Before now, he was the immediate past Registrar/CE of Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN), a seasoned Information Technology practitioner, Management Consultant and well experienced in Teaching, Finance, Banking, Policies and Regulatory affairs.

He holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Computer Science from the University of Lagos and MBA from the University of Benin.

“Before joining CPN, he was the Assistant General Manager/Head South West Region, Hallmark Bank Plc; Director, Training and Manpower Development at the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC); Management Consultant, Coopers & Lybrand Associates now PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC); Lecturer, Edo State University, Ekpoma and University of Lagos.

“He is a Fellow of The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Fellow Institute of Information Management, a member of the Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria) and Associate member of both the Institute of Personnel Management and the Nigerian Institute of Management.

“He was a member of the Executive Board of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA, the managers of .ng, the Nigeria Internet Country Code) He served as the Deputy Chairman, Logistics Committee of the 13th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#13) and Chairman of the Logistics Committee for the 14th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#14). Mr. Shehu also participated and still participating in various National assignments.

He enjoys solving mathematical problems, listening to music, traveling and publishing.”

IPI Group is an advisory consulting, managed services, digital transformation, business system and cyber security company with subsidiaries like IPI Solutions Nig Ltd, Crater365, Crowwe, Tablars, Gloomme, Drocke, Tucana, IPI Farms and confectionaries etc.

The company which was founded in 2008, is a Microsoft Gold Partner and has the vision of becoming your most valuable Business Technology Solution Provider in Africa.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: