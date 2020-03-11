Sharia court remands teenager for impersonating airforce officer

Kindly Share This Story:

A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Wednesday, ordered that a teenager, Nathaniel Thomas, who pleaded guilty to impersonating an Airforce officer, be remanded, pending sentencing.

The Judge, Adam-Shehu, adjourned the case until March 12 for sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Ibrahim Shuaibu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 5, at the Magajin Gari Police division.

Shuaibu alleged that Thomas, presented himself as an airforce officer and asked questions on a filed to the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 177, 142 and 77 of the Kaduna State penal code law”, the counsel said.

In another news, a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Wednesday, dissolved a 12-year-old marriage between one Adekunle Adeyemi and his wife Ariyike, over her secret chats with lover.

The President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, said he had to dissolve the union because the chain of love binding the couple together had broken.

He awarded the custody of the two children of the union to Adekunle, because he had all along catered for them. “Ariyike is permitted to visit them in their school only once a week.

“My advice to husbands and wives is to be watchful of their actions, especially as extra-marital affairs will only bring about a sad end to your relationship,” said the arbitrator.

