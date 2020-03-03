Sexual harassment: MAUTECH Yola sacks 2 lecturers, Deputy Registrar for fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

The Governing Council of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, has terminated the appointment of two senior lecturers following their involvement in sexual harassment.

The development is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Yola by Aminu Gururmpawo, Information and Protocol Officer, of the university.

The statement read: “the Governing Council of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology Yola has at its 96th regular meeting held on Thursday 27th February 2020 approved the termination of appointments of three senior staff of the university.

“They are Dr Yakubu Bobboi and Dr Toma Fulani Mbahi both staff of the Department of Animal Science and Range Management and were penalised for their involvement in the victimisation and sexual harassment of one Miss C. A. Bathon, a Masters student in the Department.

“While the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Bakari-Girei, Deputy Registrar, Registry Department, was also terminated for his role in the misappropriation of the University Primary School Parent/Teacher Association’s (PTA) funds to the tune of One million, One hundred and Twenty thousand (1,120,000.00) Naira.’’

According to the information and protocol officer, the termination is with immediate effect.

He stated that misappropriation of funds, which it found, was in contravention of the condition of service for staff members of the institution.

