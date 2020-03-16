Sexual assault: Court remands Nanny in correctional facility

Kindly Share This Story:

A Family Court in Benin on Monday, ordered that a 43-year-old nanny, Mrs Esther Ehikhoya, be remanded in Oko Custordial Center for allegedly sexually assaulting a 2-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Dorothy Adamaigbo adjourned the consideration of the defendant’s bail application until March 26.

She said that the full panel of the family court would be completed on the said adjournment date to look at the credibility of the bail application before bail would be granted.

Earlier, the police Prosecutor, Insp. Peter Ogbe, who held brief for the state Counsel told the Court that the accused person allegedly committed the offence on February 3, at Catholic Intercessory Academy, Sapele Road, Benin.

According to Ogbe, the defendant unlawfully and indecently assaulted the child by inserting finger in her virginal and broke her hymen, which was against the law.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 360 and 218 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, Vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the criminal code law of the defunct Bendel state 1976 as applicable in Edo, prescribes two years jail term for indecent assault of a girl, if found guilty.

