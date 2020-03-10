Sexagenarian docked over alleged N460, 000 rent fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

A 69-year-old man, Lamidi Quadri, who allegedly obtained N460,000 from a rent-seeker on the pretext of subletting a two-bedroom flat to him appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday.

Quadri, whose residential address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretenses and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Christopher Okoliko, told the court that Quadri committed the offenses on Sept. 5, 2015, at 2:00 p.m., at No. 29, Ijesha Road in Surulere, Lagos State.

Okoliko alleged that the defendant fraudulently collected N460,000 from the complainant, Chibueze Nwachukwu, in 2015 on the pretext of subletting a two-bedroom flat to him.

He said that the defendant failed to sublet the two-bedroom flat to the complainant or refund the money.

He said that the sexagenarian avoided the defendant for five years until recently when he was apprehended.

The prosecutor said that the offenses contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The chief magistrate, Mrs. Bola Folarin-Williams, granted the defendant N50, 000 bails with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 14, for substantive trial.

vanguard

