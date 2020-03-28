Breaking News
Seun Kuti lampoons Gov. Yahaya Bello

Seun Kuti

By Sylvester Kwentua

Seun Kuti, one of the sons of legendary Nigerian musician and activist, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has called out Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello for saying those who wished him Covid-19, would get HIV.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he posted a video showing the governor exercising and challenging people who feel he is sick to a boxing contest; Seun asked if the governor was a governor indeed. “My people please, is this a governor or a thug?” Seun asked.

Seun Kuti, and his brother, Femi Kuti are known for their activism as well as their music.

VANGUARD

