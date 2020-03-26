Service delivery: LASG set to promote 4,942 post-primary school teachers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State Government has concluded plans to promote 4,942 post-primary school teachers as part of efforts geared towards achieving the progression of teachers as a means of rewarding excellence in service delivery.

Speaking on the conduct of the promotion exercise, the Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Mrs. Olabisi Ariyo, said the exercise had been scheduled to commence with a Structured Training Programme, STP, which would entail both the generic and professional programmes for all categories of eligible officers between grade levels 06 -17 and would be handled by the Teaching Service Staff Development Centre, TSSDC, Owutu, Ikorodu, at four designated centres across the state.

The centres are: New Era (Senior and Junior) Secondary School, Surulere; Ikeja (Senior) Secondary School, Oshodi; Awori Ajeromi (Senior) Secondary School, Agboju; and the Teaching Service Staff Development Centre (TSSDC) Owutu, Ikorodu.

READ ALSOCOVID-19: Electricity workers threaten shut down over failure to protect staff

The chairman said that eligible candidates for the promotion exercise were assigned to various centres according to the proximity of each of the Education Districts, adding that adequate provisions had also been made towards facilitating materials, logistics and other equipment for a hitch-free exercise. The Permanent Secretary, Teaching Service Commission, Mrs. Toyin Idowu Awoseyi, stressed that the STP was mandatory for all eligible officers irrespective of their cadres and grade levels.

Awoseyi noted that all Promotion Eligibility Identification Slips had been confirmed and forwarded to the Education Districts for onward distribution to eligible officers accordingly.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: