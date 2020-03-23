Kindly Share This Story:

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia Central at the Senate, Senator T.A. Orji, has been described “as one of Nigeria’s foremost icons of global leadership and an exemplary leader to emulate”.

Stating this during its annual World Special Business Fellowship in Lagos, the International Christian Entrepreneur Fellowship said “having painstakingly gone through the achievements of Senator T. A. Orji as former Governor of Abia State, and what he has been able to achieve as a Senator of the Federal Republic, we have no choice but to declare him as one of Nigeria’s foremost icons of global leadership and an exemplary leader to emulate”

The Group speaking through its president, Sir Kenneth Ikechukwu Onyema, on the theme of its first annual World Special Business Fellowship, “Challenges, Prospects and Realities of Leadership in Nigeria, the Christian Solution”, on Sunday, said the International Christian Entrepreneur Fellowship has done a comprehensive analysis of leadership in Nigeria and discovered that the bane of governance in the country, “apart from lack of commitment by leaders to leave legacy projects with which their administrations can be remembered even for a long time after they might have left office, the unnecessary bitter bickering and altercations between former Governors and the current ones constitute a major setback to political leadership in Nigeria.

“However, on all fronts, Senator T. A. Orji completed a number of legacy projects and, unlike what is obtainable in a number of states, he is not known to interfere with the administration of Abia State under the current Governor in any way, hence, there is the peace in that state needed for the consolidation of good governance.

“It is based on this and many more that we recognize Senator T. A. Orji as one of our Global Icons of Leadership and a leader worthy of emulation”, he concluded.

The other personalities also recognized by the Group using the same criteria are Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former Governor of Ondo State and Dr Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Governor of Gombe State.

