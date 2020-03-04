Senate Security Ad- Hoc Committee to Round off soon — Lawan

Kindly Share This Story:

Amotekun must be emulated in all the Communities in the Country — Bwacha

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan disclosed on Wednesday that the Ad- Hoc Committee on Security will soon round of its assignment and present report to the Lawmakers for consideration.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja while responding to a point of Order raised by the Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Taraba South, Lawan said, “I want to remind us that our ad hoc committee on review of the security situation on the country has almost finished its report.

“There is no day that will pass without one security breach. So it is our collective responsibility as members of the legislative arm of government to address this nagging security challenge that bedevils us.

Earlier, Senator Bwacha who came under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Orders as Amended on Personal Explanation called for the establishment of a similar Amotekun Security outfit presently in the South West to be established in all the Communities in the Country.

Bwacha said, “This is a topical issue known to us all but unique in away. A few days ago officials of the federal ministry of works that were assigned to carry out a survey on a road that is supposed to be constructed in my senatorial district.

“Fortunately, I advised that they should have an escort of military personnel who went with them to carry out this survey. Barely 15 minutes of driving on the road – Tonga/ Maraba road – in my constituency, they ran into a huge crowd of bandits armed with AK 47 rifles.

“On whether these insurgents are everywhere in the country is a matter that is not well known to the public. On sighting the vehicle of the armed men, they took to their heels and sped off with their machines.

“Two of them abandoned their machines because they were not prepared for such kind of confrontation. The soldiers exchanged gunfire with them. This has heightened fears among citizens of Taraba state and has given credence to speculation on social media that they have planned an attack like the one carried out in Garkida.

“While this explanation is necessary is because these communities must also understand they must wake up and compliment the military.

“At this point, I want to compliment the people and government of Niger State on the great exploits that the local hunters did some few days ago. I want to urge most Nigerian communities that this Amotekun kind of thing must be reflected in most of our communities because our military is overstretched. We must involve a new strategy to confront these people.”

