Senate President lauds Governor Emmanuel on devt, political tolerance

The Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has applauded Governor Udom Emmanuel on his approach to governance and national development, describing him as the face of the new Nigerian politician.

Senator Lawan gave the commendation while speaking at the 60th birthday anniversary celebration and thanksgiving service of Senator Akon Eyakenyi, representative of Akwa Ibom South senatorial district at Destiny International Mission, Uyo, on Sunday.

He described Governor Emmanuel as a very decent person, a tolerant leader and a purpose driven administrator who would work across party lines to achieve development objectives.

He said the governor is one of Nigeria’s leaders to look up to as he fits into the country’s desired new political dispensation.

“I want to say something about his Excellency, the Governor [Udom Emmanuel]. As a politician, he is a decent man, very decent; as a practising politician, he is a very tolerant leader.

“Here is one elected leader who believes we should all work together to deliver service to Nigerians. Your Excellency, I commend you”.

Senator Lawan stated that politics of the new Nigeria, which the 9th Senate stands for, is defined to a large extent, by how to reach the desired destination in service delivery, devoid of partisanship and rancour.

“Governor Emmanuel represents such a new dispensation”. He said, pointing out that the large turnout of senators at the event, irrespective of party affiliations, is a testimony to the sense of comradeship among the Akwa Ibom contingent in the Senate.

He thanked the people of Akwa Ibom state for sustaining the qualitative leadership.

In his remarks, Governor Emmanuel thanked the Senate President for leading distinguished senators to celebrate with their colleague, Senator Akon Eyakeyin.

He acknowledged the wide acceptance of the Senate leadership, headed by Dr Ahmad Lawan and described the 9th assembly as one of the most peaceful in the history of Nigeria’s democracy.

