Senate President felicitates with Tinubu at 68

Kindly Share This Story:

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with the National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, who turns 68 on March 29.

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi on Saturday, said Tinubu, a former Senator and governor of Lagos state, was an inspirational political leader, champion of national unity and development.

“All through his political life, Asiwaju Tinubu has doggedly groomed leaders, set development templates and built bridges for national integration and cohesion, all of which he sees as necessary tools for robust development and great nationhood.

“Tinubu’s concept of leadership enables him to motivate associates and inspire in them confidence and loyalty.

READ ALSO:

“His imprints are indelible on politics and governance at the sub-national and national levels in Nigeria,” Lawan said.

The Senate President rejoiced with Tinubu, his family, friends and political associates on the auspicious occasion.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah grants him many more years of service to humanity and his beloved Nigeria. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: