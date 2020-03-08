Senate President, Deputy felicitate with VP Osinbajo @63

Kindly Share This Story:

ABUJA – PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as he marks his 63rd birthday on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Lawan noted the many outstanding achievements of Osinbajo as an erudite lawyer, distinguished scholar, revered clergyman and political leader.

Similarly, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege has said that Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo will long be remembered for his endless cerebral contributions towards achieving genuine change and his active role towards genuine reforms in Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message to mark the Vice President’s 63rd birthday, Senator Omo-Agege described him as one of the prime figures driving the All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari’s change agenda.

President of the Senate in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi said, “The Vice President has shown exceptional loyalty in government and dedication to his duties.

“Professor Osinbajo has brought his diverse experiences to bear on his role in government and demonstrated that one can actively participate in politics at the highest levels and yet maintain personal integrity and high reputation.”

Lawan joined his family, friends and associates in celebrating a great Nigerian leader and role model.

He wishes the Vice President many more years of great accomplishments and good health.

On his part, Senator Omo- Agege in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga noted that the robust stature of the Vice President’s intellectual presence and his pragmatic actions in the area of public sector reforms have their roots in noble antecedents.

The Deputy President of the Senate said, “Our Vice President, Professor Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo, GCON, was a remarkable Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General credited with undertaking far-reaching noteworthy judicial reforms in Lagos State and among other achievements, he addressed access to justice for the poor by establishing relevant institutions in the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) and the Citizens Mediation Centre (CMC).

“He is not only a successful lawyer, he was a member of the International Bar Association, the British Institute of International and Comparative Law and has served in the Nigerian Body of Benchers and the Council for Legal Education of Nigeria with a great record of active involvement in the pursuit of legal education reform in Nigeria.

“Today, I join his family, associates and other citizens of our great country in wishing our dear Vice President a happy birthday and many more years of active contribution towards the upliftment of the masses and our people-focused agenda.

“Mr. Vice President, you have left a legacy of cerebral contributions and active roles towards genuine populist change in Nigeria. Once again, I wish you a happy birthday.”

