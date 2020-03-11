Senate moves to jail generator sellers, buyers for 10 Years

Kindly Share This Story:

…To ban use of generators that run on diesel, kerosene, petrol

By Henry Umoru

SENATE has begun moves to jail anyone selling/buying generator for a period of ten years respectively. The bill seeks to ban the importation and use of generating sets (generators) in the Country and to curb the menace of environmental pollution.

The Generating Set( Prohibition/ Ban) Bill, 2020( SB.366 was read the first time at Plenary Wednesday in the Senate.

The Bill is sponsored by the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Muhammed Enagi Bima, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger South.

With the proposed bill, “All persons are hereby directed to stop the use of electricity generating sets which run on diesel/petrol/kerosene of all capacities with immediate effect in the country.”

According to the document obtained on the Bill, “Prohibition/Ban on Importation of generating sets. Any person who- Imports generating sets; or Knowingly sells generating sets shall be guilty of an offence and be liable on conviction to be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not less than ten years.

“Provided that this subsection shall not apply to the importation or sale of any generating set to be used for essential services.”

In the Bill, Senator Bima said that the ban would exclude Essential Services.

According to him, ” The ban/prohibition of generating sets shall not include generating sets used for essential services which include: Medical purposes (hospitals and nursing homes and healthcare facilities), Airports, Railway Stations/Services, Elevators (lifts); Escalators,

Research Institutions and such facilities that require 24 hours electric power supply:

“Approval for exclusion shall be obtained from the Minister in charge of Power who shall brief the Federal Executive Council quarterly on approvals granted.”

Defining Generating Sets, the sponsor said “In this Bill” generating set (Generator) means– A machine that is used for producing electricity.

