Senate lampoons Senator Adeyemi over his anti-democratic comments

…Says One can be tempted to say that military Government is better than democratic Government, Senator Adeyemi

…Raises Alarm that Charlatans, Ragamuffins are Elected into the National Assembly

…Says there is maladministration, misappropriation of public funds because people without records or any background are elected into office.

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate yesterday took a swipe at its Aviation Committee Chairman, Senator Smart Adeyemi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kogi West over his anti- Democratic Comments during plenary.

According to him, with the processes of election and those elected, he would be comfortable to conclude that military Government is better than democratic Government, just as he said that having people rigged into executive position is the worst thing that can happen to a country and it is even worst when we have people that are forcing themselves on the people.

Senator Adeyemi said at the hallowed Chamber that with the process of elections in Nigeria and those elected into the various offices have questionable characters, raising the alarm that there are cases of missapproriation of funds because challantans and Ragamuffins are elected into the National Assembly.

Adeyemi who was contributing during the Consideration of a Bill for an Act to establish the National Electoral Offences Commission and for related matters, 2020( SB.220) sponsored by Senator Abubakar Kyari, APC, Borno North, said that with unfolding scenarios, he could be tempted to say that military Government is better than democratic Government.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who interjected immediately to remind Senator Adeyemi that the Country operates democracy, saying, “we are in a democracy. I am not sure if this is a popular position in this Chamber.

Smart Adeyemi in his contribution said, “To say without any fear of contradiction that there can not be democracy in any nation where we do not have free and fair election there will be misrepresentation, bad Governance, misappropeiation of funds and all the shortcomings that we have witnessed over the years of the democratic rule. As a result people of questionable character find their ways to elective position.

“I think the time has come for us not just to look at the possibility of having a Tribunal, I think there is a need for Special Court for electoral offences. One can be tempted to say that military Government is better than democratic Government.

“I am saying that having people rigged into executive position is the worst thing that can happen. I have said it over the years that military government is the worst, but it is even worst when you have people that are forcing themselves on the people.

“We need special court for electoral offences. Good governance is what democracy is all about but when people are not elected and they get into any position is the worst thing that can happen to any nation. That is just the emphasis I want to make.

“I support this bill and in supporting, there must be punitive measures for election rigging, electoral offences. Because when people of questionable characters become leaders in a nation, then what is the future of that nation?

“When you talk about maladministration, misappropriation of public funds, these emanate because people without records or any background were elected into office.

“This is one of the best bill that we must give support because over the years we are witnesses to bad governance emanated from people who have succeeded in rigging. So, I am saying we should give all the support so that all the women of honour should be elected, not challattans, not ragamuffins coming to National Assembly making laws, people whose records are questionable character, sitting and making noise.”

Also reacting to the position of Adeyemi, Senator James Manager, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta South who tried to come through a point of Order, said, “It is a popular Point Order. We can go ahead, but some of the submissions by our colleague, Senator Adeyemi are personal to him. So we don’t have to worry so much, but some of the issues he raised are not popular inside this chamber and I think he is entitled to his opinion.”

Also in his response, Senator Bassey Akpan, PDP, Akwa Ibom North East said, “It was unfortunate that the 2019 election was conducted with the 2010 Electoral Act as amended.

“How I wish we inject some innovation based on the experience we had in 2015 with ammendment to the Electoral Act in 2019 before the general election

“I should believe that democracy still remain the most susceptible form of Governance. We are all products of elections whether fair or bad elections still remain that there must be a loser and a winner. It appears the 9th Senate will definitly write its name in the annals of history of this innovation of the 9th Senate.

On his point, Senator George Seikibo, PDP, Rivers East said, “First of all we have to forgive ourselves and forgive Nigerians. We would not say that democracy is not good that military is better, No, That is not true We are to make it good that is why we are here. It is not democracy when you highjack ballot boxes even when you are caught, you are not purnished ”

Vanguard News

