Sen Oko’s death unimaginable loss to us — Agba

Kindly Share This Story:

Consoles family, promises support

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Agba, Monday, has described the death of the Senator representing Northern Senatorial District of Cross River State, Dr. Rose Oko, as unimaginable loss to her family, local government, State, the National Assembly, and the entire nation.

The Minister, who stated this on Monday in Abuja when he visited the family of the late Senator to commiserate with them on her demise, added that he was deeply shocked and saddened.

The Honorable Minister and his entourage led by Chief Jude Ogbeche Ngaji were received by the deceased eldest son, Mr. Oko Daniel, and siblings, Hon Patrick Ekawu Odey, retired Director, Navy Affairs Department, Ministry of Defence, Abuja, Mr. Henry Oko, retired Deputy Director Federal Civil Service Commission, Abuja, Mrs. Evelyn Ogar, Special Adviser Banking Reconciliation to Governor Ayade Benedict of Cross River State, political associates and a host of other family members.

While encouraging the family and urging them to put their trust and hope in God, he noted that she passed on at a time her enthusiasm and insightful ideas are mostly needed to help catalyze the development of the trade and investment sector in the country.

He stated further that death has robbed the sector of one of its pillars of support and sustainable development.

The Minister extended his condolence to the government and people of Cross River State as well as the immediate family, children, friends, and associates of the deceased.

He said, “Her death which is the wish of God is a huge loss to Cross River State and Nigeria as a country. Accept her death as the will of God, and thank God for her life. She died a happy and fulfilled death because she is resting with God.”

He assured the bereaved family that he would not desert them in their moment of grief, noting that the senator had a kind heart.

Agba urged the family to take solace in the fact that in her lifetime, the late Senator served her fatherland meritoriously in several capacities, thus contributing immensely to the development of the country.

The Minister prayed that God will accept the soul of the deceased and also give her family the fortitude to bear their irreparable loss.

Until her death, the late Senator Rose Okoji Oko was the Senate Committee Chairman on Trade and Investment. She died at the age of 63.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: