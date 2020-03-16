Sen Okonkwo Commiserates with victims of Abule Ado pipeline explosion

Senator Annie Okonkwo has commiserated with the families that lost their loved ones at the Abule Ado Sunday pipeline explosion.

In a statement released by the Senator yesterday, he also condoled with government of Lagos State over the fire disaster that claimed lives and property.

Over 13 persons were reported dead while about fifty persons are receiving treatment at the Navy Town hospital after an explosion rocked Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos State.

For over seven hours, police and residents were battling to put out the fire but it took a combined effort from a team comprising officials of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Nigerian Navy Fire Service able to put out the raging fire and rescued those trapped.

Details of the cause of disaster are sketchy, but there are reports that a tanker was trying to offload some goods when the explosion occurred, affecting a gas station which however, led to the destruction of several buildings, while fire still rages in others.

According to him, “I feel very sad to also read about the demise of Rev. Sister Henrietta Alokha,the Principal of Bethlehem High School Abule Ado, who ensured the successful evacuation of most students from the wrecked building alive but couldn’t make it out of the fire.

“May her gentle, fearless and patriotic soul Rest in Perfect Peace, amen. Please say a short prayer for the repose of her soul.”